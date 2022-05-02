$33.62 Million in Sales Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the highest is $33.72 million. CareCloud reported sales of $29.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $152.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.44 million to $153.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

CareCloud stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.93.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CareCloud by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

