$34.26 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) to announce $34.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.80 million and the highest is $34.72 million. Iteris reported sales of $31.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $133.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.14 million to $134.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $145.32 million, with estimates ranging from $144.72 million to $145.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Iteris stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $109.22 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 20,800 shares of company stock worth $70,230 over the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 525,900 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 342,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 196,687 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 152,775 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

