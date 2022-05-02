$39.47 Million in Sales Expected for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will announce $39.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.84 million and the lowest is $39.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year sales of $174.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.94 million to $176.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $226.93 million, with estimates ranging from $224.12 million to $229.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38).

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXFY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. Expensify has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $51.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

