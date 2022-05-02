$396.35 Million in Sales Expected for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $396.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Innospec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $387.50 million and the highest is $405.20 million. Innospec posted sales of $339.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innospec will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innospec.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $413.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

IOSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innospec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

IOSP stock opened at $95.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.30. Innospec has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30.

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,574,000 after buying an additional 370,154 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $219,891,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Innospec by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,093,000 after buying an additional 153,469 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 988,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,274,000 after buying an additional 150,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Innospec by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

