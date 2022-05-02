3D Systems (DDD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect 3D Systems to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. 3D Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $94,570.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,838 shares of company stock valued at $402,804 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,484 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,532 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,947 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,236 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.