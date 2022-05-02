3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPF opened at $16.92 on Monday. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

