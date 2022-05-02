3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPF opened at $16.92 on Monday. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44.
3i Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
