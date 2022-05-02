3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Short Interest Update

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,215,500 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 15,039,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TRSBF opened at $0.80 on Monday. 3SBio has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.
3SBio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3SBio (TRSBF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 3SBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3SBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.