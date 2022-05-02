3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Short Interest Update

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,215,500 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 15,039,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSBF opened at $0.80 on Monday. 3SBio has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

3SBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

3SBio Inc researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; YISAIPU, a tumor necrosis factor for rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriasis; EPIAO and SEPO recombinant human erythropoietins to treat anemia; and Cipterbin for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy.

