$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.49 billion. Baidu posted sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $21.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.88 billion to $21.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.08 billion to $25.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 112.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU opened at $124.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.60. Baidu has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $214.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

