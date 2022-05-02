$412.18 Million in Sales Expected for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) will report $412.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $415.25 million. Service Properties Trust reported sales of $261.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Service Properties Trust.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

