$430,000.00 in Sales Expected for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.75 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on INM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

INM stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.