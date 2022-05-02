$46.63 Million in Sales Expected for ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) will report sales of $46.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $47.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $213.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.50 million to $214.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $269.25 million, with estimates ranging from $263.30 million to $273.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million.

A number of research firms have commented on FORG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in ForgeRock by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $19,466,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FORG opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

