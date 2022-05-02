$48.47 Million in Sales Expected for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) to announce $48.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.12 million to $49.11 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year sales of $220.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.15 million to $220.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $274.82 million, with estimates ranging from $267.55 million to $281.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million.

DH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of DH opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

