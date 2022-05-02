$5.98 Million in Sales Expected for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.04 million and the lowest is $4.91 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year sales of $42.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.23 million to $56.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $210.78 million, with estimates ranging from $142.19 million to $299.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter.

LICY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

NYSE:LICY opened at $6.49 on Monday. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $469,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $147,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

