$5.98 Million in Sales Expected for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.04 million and the lowest is $4.91 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year sales of $42.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.23 million to $56.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $210.78 million, with estimates ranging from $142.19 million to $299.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Li-Cycle.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter.
NYSE:LICY opened at $6.49 on Monday. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $469,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $147,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Li-Cycle (Get Rating)
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
