$55.52 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will report $55.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.20 million and the highest is $57.35 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $37.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $180.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $182.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $226.78 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $230.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $213.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 149.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $212.50 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.76%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,640 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

