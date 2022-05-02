$565.19 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $565.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $560.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $567.56 million. MSCI posted sales of $498.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $421.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI has a 12-month low of $415.33 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

