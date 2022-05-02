$62.15 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $62.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.90 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $62.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $252.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.36 million to $252.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $278.37 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $279.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 245,969 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,852,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,409,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,207,000 after acquiring an additional 170,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 667.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 118,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 103,235 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPF opened at $24.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

