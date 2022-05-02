$63.72 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) will announce $63.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.97 billion and the highest is $64.19 billion. McKesson posted sales of $59.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $261.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.84 billion to $262.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $247.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $230.65 billion to $256.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

MCK opened at $309.61 on Monday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $335.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,690. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

