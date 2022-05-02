$7.80 EPS Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to report $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.70 and the highest is $8.00. Anthem posted earnings of $7.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $28.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $29.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $32.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.50 to $32.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.64.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 100,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $35,961,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 10.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $501.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

