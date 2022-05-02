$72.50 Million in Sales Expected for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) to report sales of $72.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Braze’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.20 million to $72.80 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full year sales of $339.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $341.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $457.84 million, with estimates ranging from $440.70 million to $465.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braze.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $40.19 on Monday. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 38,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $1,450,663.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 402,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,119,486.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in Braze in the first quarter worth approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in Braze in the first quarter worth approximately $55,888,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,082,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,150,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braze (BRZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.