$736.25 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) to announce $736.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $741.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $731.50 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $235.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at about $1,441,172,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at about $409,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 891,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 98.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $46.83 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

