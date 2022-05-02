$9.28 EPS Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $9.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.93 and the highest is $10.09. Quidel reported earnings of $4.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $16.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 516.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Quidel by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.62. The stock had a trading volume of 530,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $180.06.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.