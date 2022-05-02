$9.33 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) to report $9.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.83 million to $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $37.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $37.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.35 million, with estimates ranging from $40.04 million to $44.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPTH. B. Riley increased their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

In other news, Director Darcie Peck purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.27. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

