$96.68 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will report $96.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.79 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $102.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $363.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $429.34 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $454.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $68.58 on Monday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $68.17 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

