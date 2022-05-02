$99.51 Million in Sales Expected for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will post sales of $99.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.82 million to $101.20 million. American Assets Trust posted sales of $91.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year sales of $400.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $404.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $415.95 million, with estimates ranging from $412.84 million to $419.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on AAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $121,137.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. CWM LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAT opened at $36.60 on Monday. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

