AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of ABCL stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 55,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of -1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $36.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,051,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,296 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,062 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,573,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 333,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,802,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 166,638 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

