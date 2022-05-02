Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Abiomed in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $286.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.45 and its 200 day moving average is $319.86. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 96.82, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 2.2% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Abiomed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Abiomed by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Abiomed by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.