Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) versus Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Financial Contrast

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Rating) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Absolute Software and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 5 4 0 2.30

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 293.82%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Absolute Software.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Absolute Software and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $104.67 million 4.93 $10.64 million N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $113.08 billion N/A $4.31 billion N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Profitability

This table compares Absolute Software and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44% Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 10.48% 17.74% 5.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Absolute Software on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Absolute Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand name, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment engages in automobile leasing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

