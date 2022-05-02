AC Immune SA Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for AC Immune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

AC Immune stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AC Immune by 320.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AC Immune by 569.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AC Immune by 5,889.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

