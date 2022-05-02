Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) & Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Financial Comparison

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Bowlero’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $734.71 million 1.49 $31.56 million $0.33 35.85 Bowlero $205.19 million 1.69 -$34.45 million N/A N/A

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Bowlero.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Accel Entertainment and Bowlero, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 44.76%. Bowlero has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.15%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Bowlero.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 4.30% 46.31% 11.66% Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95%

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Bowlero on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides licensed establishment partners gaming solutions that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 13,639 video gaming terminals across 2,584 locations in Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

Bowlero Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

