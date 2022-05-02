Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Short Interest Update

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Accell Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Accell Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €53.00 ($56.99) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of ACGPF opened at $63.82 on Monday. Accell Group has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09.

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, and markets bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories. The company sells its products under the Lapierre, Haibike, Raleigh, Carqon, Sparta, XLC, Batavus, Ghost, Babboe, Winora, Koga, Van Nicholas, Loekie, Atala, Bike Parts, Juncker, Carraro, Nishiki, and Tunturi brands in the Netherlands, Germany, other European countries, and internationally.

