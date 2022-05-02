Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accolade to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

ACCD stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $372.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Accolade has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after buying an additional 1,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Accolade by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after buying an additional 861,172 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after buying an additional 737,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,770,000 after buying an additional 595,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 670.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 440,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

