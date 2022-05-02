Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

ACRS has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.94. 19,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,182. The stock has a market cap of $792.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,674 shares of company stock worth $2,699,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,748,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

