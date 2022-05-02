AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at Roth Capital

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Roth Capital to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.44.

Shares of AT stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.91. 46,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,853. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$237.47 million and a PE ratio of 21.72. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$15.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.43.

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

