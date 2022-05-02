Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

