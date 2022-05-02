Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADAP opened at $1.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

ADAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

