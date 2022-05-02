Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $55,402.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $8.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.74. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $43.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.