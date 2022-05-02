Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Addus HomeCare stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.18. 5,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,962. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.91.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $48,841.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $120,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,196 shares of company stock worth $398,605 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 63.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 45,188 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

