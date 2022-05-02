Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Up 27.1% in April

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $14.74 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $21.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.58.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $112,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $167,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $499,160. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

