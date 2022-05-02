Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

ADNT opened at $34.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adient has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.91.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

