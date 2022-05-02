ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADMA. StockNews.com started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.84 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.17.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. The business had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.