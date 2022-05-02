Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 45.86% and a net margin of 63.35%.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

ADES stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADES shares. TheStreet cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADES. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 109,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 50,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 25,279 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.