Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AAVVF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 43,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.