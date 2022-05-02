Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$12.75

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$12.75 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:AAVVF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 43,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,057. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.