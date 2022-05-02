AECOM (ACM) to Release Earnings on Monday

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AECOM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACM stock opened at $70.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a twelve month low of $58.36 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,266,000 after purchasing an additional 172,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.22.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

