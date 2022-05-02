Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives $152.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANNSF shares. Societe Generale cut their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($161.29) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($155.91) to €141.00 ($151.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €174.00 ($187.10) to €160.00 ($172.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($172.04) to €162.00 ($174.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $147.69 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $133.60 and a one year high of $182.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.31.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

