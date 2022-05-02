AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in April

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,800 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 267,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of AMLLF stock opened at 14.41 on Monday. AEON Mall has a 1 year low of 13.88 and a 1 year high of 15.50.
AEON Mall Company Profile (Get Rating)
