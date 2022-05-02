AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in April

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,800 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 267,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AMLLF stock opened at 14.41 on Monday. AEON Mall has a 1 year low of 13.88 and a 1 year high of 15.50.

AEON Mall Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. As of February 28, 2021, it operated 196 shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

