Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW) Short Interest Down 28.6% in April

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. Aequi Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
