AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Update

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,792,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $558,957,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,789,000 after acquiring an additional 440,556 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,973,000 after acquiring an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 0.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

NYSE AER traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $46.53. 10,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,157. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.