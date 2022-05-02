Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

AJRD stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

