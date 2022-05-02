AerSale (ASLE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect AerSale to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. AerSale has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ ASLE opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $748.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.39. AerSale has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
AerSale Company Profile (Get Rating)
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
