AerSale (ASLE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect AerSale to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. AerSale has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $748.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.39. AerSale has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 133,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 3,808.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 79,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 26,041 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

